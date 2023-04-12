Giants draft history: Players selected at No. 160 overall

The New York Giants hold the 160th overall selection in Round 5 in this year’s NFL draft. It will be only the sixth time in the 88 years of the draft the Giants will select in that slot.

Here are the five players New York selected at No. 160 previously.

Jack Sanders, 1939

Jack Sanders, a 6-foot, 219-pound guard out of SMU, was selected by the Giants in the 17th round the 1939 NFL draft. Sanders never played for the Giants but did play for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1940 to 1942.

He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps during World War II as a first lieutenant and fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima in March 1945. Sanders lost part of his left arm while testing underwater demolitions.

After his discharge in 1945, he signed on with the Philadelphia Eagles and became the first World War II disabled veteran to sign with an NFL team. Sanders played three games for the Eagles that season before retiring.

John Rogalla, 1940

John Rogalla, a 6-foot, 215-pound fullback out of Scranton, was selected in the 17th round of the 1940 NFL draft. He did not play for the Giants. In fact, Rogalla only played one season in the NFL — 1945 — for the Philadelphia Eagles, playing in eight games, starting four.

Tim Richardson, 1987

Tim Richardson was a 6-foot, 215-pound ringing back out of Pacific who was selected by the Giants in the sixth round of the 1987 NFL draft. He dislocated his right kneecap in training camp, effectively ending his NFL career.

John Markham, 2001

John Markham was a kicker and economics major out of Vanderbilt who was selected in the sixth round by the Giants in the 2001 NFL draft. He was released after training camp in favor of Hall of Famer Morten Andersen and went on to a successful career in finance.

David Diehl, 2003

One of the great draft finds in the nearly century-long history of the Giants, David Diehl was an unheralded fifth-round pick out of Illinois by the Giants in 2003.

Diehl would go on to play 11 seasons for Big Blue as both a tackle and a guard and was an integral part of their record-setting offensive line group under coach Pat Flaherty that won two Super Bowls. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2009.

Diehl retired after the 2013 season and worked in broadcasting over the next decade before joining the coaching staff at the University of Memphis as an offensive analyst.

