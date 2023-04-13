Giants draft history: Players selected at No. 172 overall

The New York Giants hold the 172nd overall selection in Round 5 in this year’s NFL draft. It will be only the fourth time in the 88 years of the draft the Giants will select in that slot.

Here are the three players New York selected at No. 172 previously.

Jim Swan, 1954

Jim Swan was a guard out of Denver who the Giants selected in the 15th round of the 1954 NFL draft. He never played a down in the NFL.

Rod Freeman, 1973

Rod Freeman was a 6-foot-7, 221-pound basketball player the Giants selected in the seventh round of the 1973 NFL draft out of Vanderbilt with the hopes of molding him into a tight end.

It didn’t happen. Freeman went back to basketball and played one season in the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers in 1973-74.

Steve Alvers, 1979

Steve Alvers was a 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end out of Miami who was selected by the Giants in the seventh round of the 1979 NFL draft. He did not catch on with Big Blue but played 16 games for the Buffalo Bills in 1981 and three for the New York Jets in 1982.

