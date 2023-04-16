Giants draft history: Players selected at No. 240 overall

The New York Giants hold the 240th overall selection in Round 7 in this year’s NFL draft. It will be the seventh time in the 88 years of the draft the Giants will select in that slot.

Here are the six players New York selected at No. 240 previously.

Jim Chadwell, 1945

Jim Chadwell, a 6-foot-2, 217-pound tackle out of Tennessee was selected by the Giants in the 23rd round of the 1945 NFL draft. He never played a down in the NFL.

Bill Gorman, 1960

Bill Gorman was selected in the 20th round of the 1960 NFL draft by the Giants out of McMurry University in Texas. He was a 6-foot-3, 245-pound tackle who also never played a down in the NFL.

Sammy Price, 1966

Sammy Price was a running back out of Illinois who was selected in the 16th round of the 1966 NFL draft by the Giants. Price did not play for the Giants but did play three seasons in the AFL for the Miami Dolphins from 1966-68 as a reserve halfback and fullback.

John Higgins, 1982

John Higgins was a defensive back out of UNLV who the Giants selected in the ninth round of the 1982 NFL draft. He did not play for the Giants or any other NFL team but did play two seasons in the USFL for Oklahoma Outlaws and the Los Angeles Express.

Frank Wright, 1985

Frank Wright was selected in the ninth round of the 1985 NFL draft by the Giants out of South Carolina. He was a 6-foot-3, 278-pound defensive tackle who did not make the Giants’ roster and never played in the NFL.

Charles Drake, 2003

Charles Drake, a defensive back out of Michigan, was taken by the Giants in the seventh round of the 2003 NFL draft. He did not catch on with the Giants but did spend time on the Detroit Lions practice squad and then with several teams in NFL Europe.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire