Giants draft history: Players selected at No. 209 overall

The New York Giants hold the 209th overall selection in Round 6 in this year’s NFL draft. It will be only the fourth time in the 88 years of the draft the Giants will select in that slot.

Here are the three players New York selected at No. 209 previously.

Crawford Mims, 1954

Crawford Mims was selected in the 18th round of the 1954 NFL draft by the Giants. He was a guard out of Ole Miss. He was listed at 5-feet-10 and 195 pounds. Mims was a two-time All-SEC First Team selection but would never play a down in the NFL.

Joe Taylor, 1962

Joe Taylor was a 6-foot-1, 200-pound defensive back the Giants selected in the 15th round of the 1962 NFL draft out of North Carolina A&T. He never played a down of the Giants.

Taylor, in fact, did not play his first game until 1967 with the Chicago Bears. He went on to play eight seasons for the Bears, retiring in 1974.

Lane Howell, 1963

Lane Howell was a defensive lineman out of Grambling selected by the Giants in the 15th round of the 1963 NFL draft. H played two seasons with the Giants before moving on to Philadelphia, where he played until his retirement in 1969.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire