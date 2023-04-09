Giants draft history: Players selected at No. 57 overall

The New York Giants hold the 57th overall selection in this year’s NFL draft. It will be only the fourth time in the 88 years of the draft the Giants will select in that slot.

Here are the first three players New York selected at No. 57.

Ray Coates, 1949

Ray Coates, a halfback, was selected in the eighth round in 1949 by the Giants out of LSU. He played just 21 games in his NFL career, which lasted two seasons — both with the Giants.

Coates was the MVP of the 1947 Cotton Bowl while at LSU.

Don Chandler, 1956

Don Chandler, a kicker, was taken in the fifth round of the 1956 NFL draft by the Giants. He was part of the Giants’ NFL Championship team that year and served as their punter for the first six of his nine years with Big Blue. After Pat Summerall retired in 1961, Chandler took over both punting and kicking duties.

He finished his career with the Green Bay Packers, winning the league’s first two Super Bowls, was named All-Pro in 1967, and is a member of the Packers Hall of Fame as well as the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 1960s.

Dick Day, 1958

Dick Day was selected in the fifth round out of Washington by the Giants in the 1958 NFL draft. He was a 6-foot-3, 245-pound tackle who never played a single down in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire