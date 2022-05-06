Giants draft a Daniel Jones replacement in Todd McShay’s 2023 mock

The 2022 NFL draft just ended but already we’re seeing an influx of 2023 mock drafts.

Our friends over at Draft Wire released their never-too-soon 2023 mock this week and in it, the New York Giants selected Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. Coincidentally, that’s exactly who ESPN’s Todd McShay has Big Blue taking in his 2023 mock that was released on Thursday.

8. New York Giants Will Levis, QB, Kentucky The Giants didn’t pick up Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option, which leaves the QB seat up for grabs next season. Levis needs to find more consistency, but he has a live arm and a big 6-foot-3, 232-pound frame. He has thrived in the quick game at Kentucky, with a lot of run-pass options and screen-type stuff, but there are some Josh Allen-like traits here for new Giants coach Brian Daboll. Oh, and Levis connected with receiver Wan’Dale Robinson — whom the Giants drafted in Round 2 this year — 104 times last season.

The Giants are, of course, publicly committed to Daniel Jones at the moment, but that will change if he doesn’t perform well in 2022. And until he does, all early mocks will likely have the Giants targeting a quarterback.

That’s the easy assumption. But what if DJ does play well? Who do the Giants then target in that scenario? Those are the kind of mock drafts fans would love to see this early on because recycling quarterbacks in the top 10 is boring.

