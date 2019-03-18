Giants draft bust Ereck Flowers gets a second chance with division rival

Former New York Giants offensive lineman Ereck Flowers might go from hurting the Giants in 2018 to helping them in 2019. After getting cut last season, Flowers agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Washington Redskins on Monday.

[Best bracket wins $1M: Enter our Best Bracket Millionaire contest for free now!]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 24-year-old Flowers will look to re-establish himself in Washington, D.C. Flowers hasn’t lived up to expectations after being selected No. 9 overall by the Giants in the 2015 NFL draft.

Penalties were a major problem for Flowers with the Giants, during his first three seasons with the team, Flowers racked up 27 penalties.

Flowers lasted five games last season before the Giants decided to release him. He joined the Jacksonville Jaguars and started seven games for the team down the stretch.

Ereck Flowers will get another chance with Washington. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Washington is set at both offensive tackle positions, so Flowers should slot in as a backup. If pushed into a starting role, Flowers could get a chance to show the Giants they made a huge mistake by letting him go.

Based on the way Flowers has played, the Giants will be looking forward to that challenge.

- - - - - - -

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: