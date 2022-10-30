Giants downed by Seahawks, 27-13: Here’s how Twitter reacted

Tyler Henry
The New York Giants came into Sunday sporting a surprising 6-1 record as they traveled across the country to battle the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8 before heading into the bye week.

The Giants entered the game as 3-point underdogs as they played at one of the toughest places to play in the league.

Big Blue was without a few key players including Evan Neal, Daniel Bellinger and Oshane Ximines. The Seahawks ended up having receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett available.

The Seahawks scored first to go up 7-0 on a DK Metcalf touchdown early in the second quarter.

The Giants would capitalize on a Tyler Lockett fumble with a Saquon Barkley touchdown after taking the ball over inside the 5-yard line.

The Seahawks added a field goal before the half to go up by three headed into the break.

In the third quarter, the Giants and Seahawks would exchange field goals and the fourth quarter would start with the Giants trailing, 13-10.

After dropping a likely touchdown in the third quarter, Lockett made a double move and caught a 33-yard touchdown to give the Seahawks a 20-13 lead.

A few possessions later, Richie James would fumble his second punt of the day ending any chances at a Giants come back.

The Giants’ 27-13 loss to the Seahawks to drop to 6-2 on the season and lost their first road game of the season. Here’s how Twitter reacted:

