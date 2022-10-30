Giants downed by Seahawks, 27-13: Here’s how Twitter reacted

The New York Giants came into Sunday sporting a surprising 6-1 record as they traveled across the country to battle the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8 before heading into the bye week.

The Giants entered the game as 3-point underdogs as they played at one of the toughest places to play in the league.

Big Blue was without a few key players including Evan Neal, Daniel Bellinger and Oshane Ximines. The Seahawks ended up having receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett available.

The Seahawks scored first to go up 7-0 on a DK Metcalf touchdown early in the second quarter.

The Giants would capitalize on a Tyler Lockett fumble with a Saquon Barkley touchdown after taking the ball over inside the 5-yard line.

The Seahawks added a field goal before the half to go up by three headed into the break.

In the third quarter, the Giants and Seahawks would exchange field goals and the fourth quarter would start with the Giants trailing, 13-10.

After dropping a likely touchdown in the third quarter, Lockett made a double move and caught a 33-yard touchdown to give the Seahawks a 20-13 lead.

A few possessions later, Richie James would fumble his second punt of the day ending any chances at a Giants come back.

The Giants’ 27-13 loss to the Seahawks to drop to 6-2 on the season and lost their first road game of the season. Here’s how Twitter reacted:

Giants only down 3 after Tyler Lockett dropped one of the easiest touchdowns of this life. Gotta capitalize. — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) October 30, 2022

Geno Smith: 5-5 for 75 yards and a TD on that drive. Picked on the Metcalf-Moreau matchup a bit and then a double move to Tyler Lockett, who beat Adoree Jackson and didn't drop that one. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 30, 2022

Finally Tyler Lockett shows up like the dude we are used to! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) October 30, 2022

Richie James with a second lost fumble on a punt return. This one will cost the #Giants any chance at a comeback.

No idea why he was still in the game returning punts after already losing the first one.

Defense forced back on the field after a 3&out.. you know where this goes — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) October 30, 2022

Richie James fumbles again. Woof. — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) October 30, 2022

The cart is out for Richie James. He's up and walking slowly to take the ride to the back. https://t.co/eoD5lHlmjJ — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 30, 2022

The #Giants have won football games playing relatively mistake free – turnover free – football You can't expect a 4th quarter comeback when you fumble the football on special teams twice — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) October 30, 2022

Wow Kenneth Walker. — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) October 30, 2022

The fourth quarter magic has worn off. Seattle making all the plays here. Up 27-13 now. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 30, 2022

Kenneth Walker for the TD, spins away from two tacklers and then Xavier McKinney fails to wrap him up. That was a rough play for the Giants. Don't know if McKinney was going for the ball trying to strip him like he did Etienne, but have to make that stop. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 30, 2022

👀👀 Kenneth Walker. Wow — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 30, 2022

Giants ST have a history of struggles up in Seattle. I’ll never forget an SNL sketch knocking Jay Feely for his misses. Seemed extreme then. Just bizarre now. https://t.co/NildkZBZ0I — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) October 30, 2022

Giants missing Daniel Bellinger so far in key passing situations. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 30, 2022

The #Giants need to lock up Fabian Moreau next week on a 2-3 year deal. It’s going to get more expensive as this season goes on. #TogetherBlue — Lᴀᴡʀᴇɴᴄᴇ Tʏɴᴇs (@lt4kicks) October 30, 2022

Darius Slayton is now the first Giants player to hit 200 receiving yards on the season. — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 30, 2022

Giants will take their 2nd loss on the season. Can't have 2 punt fumbles. Handing an opponent a game. 6-2. Bye week ahead. — Gridiron Media (@Gridiron_Media_) October 30, 2022

Referee Jerome Boger just called a penalty on the "Seattle Mariners" coaching staff. He hasn't announced a single penalty correctly today. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 30, 2022

I'll learn a lot more after watching the tape (and we'll break it down on the YouTube page), but on surface it's odd to me the #Giants offense struggled THIS much considering the opponent.

The Seahawks defense has struggled this year (though better recently) so I expected more. — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) October 30, 2022

#NYGiants due for a loss like this: 3rd road game in 4 weeks including one in London, west coast trip vs team with big home field advantage, not going to win every close one, Giants not a 13 win type team etc, etc. Predictable. — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) October 30, 2022

Richie James took the sleeves off that he had on in the first half, only to fumble another punt. It’s not the sleeves. That’s now 8 fumbles 7 lost in his career. #TogetherBlue — Lᴀᴡʀᴇɴᴄᴇ Tʏɴᴇs (@lt4kicks) October 30, 2022

Darius Slayton is the Giants go-to WR right now. He was a roster bubble guy in the summer. He started out as their WR5. — Gridiron Media (@Gridiron_Media_) October 30, 2022

Darnay Holmes is the Giants' punt returner here — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 30, 2022

The bright side:

With all that, if special teams (Richie James) doesn’t turn it over twice, Giants good shot to win https://t.co/AkQ4hff7N8 — Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) October 30, 2022

Richie James really lost us this game. The bye couldn’t have come at a better time — Eric Cherry (@CBMUchamp) October 30, 2022

Phil McConkey never scored on a punt return TD. He took some highlight reel hits. But he fielded punts and never put it on the ground. Don’t need flash from the returner, just need to keep possession. Those fumbles cost the Giants the game — BigBlueVCR (@BigBlueVCR) October 30, 2022

Giants hadn't been operating with much room for error. The two Richie James fumbles were too much to overcome, especially with three offensive starters sidelined by injury. Still, 6-2 at the bye is better than even the most optimistic expectation. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 30, 2022

If you are 6-2, you are not rebuilding. Go get a WR. — Gridiron Media (@Gridiron_Media_) October 30, 2022

Daniel Jones' 4th qtr play today was the worse he has played this season. — Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII) October 30, 2022

The special teams situation is absolutely annihilating the #Giants today — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) October 30, 2022

Loss is whatever for me today. Top 5 toughest environment to play in the NFL. New starters on O-Line and TE. Special Teams mistakes. Get healthy over the bye. Beat the Texans and the Lions at home. — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) October 30, 2022

#Giants need this Bye Week badly. three of their last four games were on the road: London, Jacksonville and Seattle. — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) October 30, 2022

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire