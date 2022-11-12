Giants down to 4.5-point home favorites vs. Texans

The New York Giants (6-2) are currently 4.5-point favorites over the Houston Texans (1-6-1) for their Week 10 meeting at MetLife Stadium this Sunday, per the Tipico Sportsbook app.

That is down a full two points from the open of -6.5 earlier in the week.

The over/under opened at a very-low 38.5 total points. That number has been bet up to 41 points as the week unfolded.

The money line opened at Texans +210, Giants -280. It is now Texans +190, Giants -220.

Houston is 4-4 versus the spread this year and most recently lost to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles this past Thursday, 29-17, as a 14-point underdog.

The Giants are 6-2 against the spread this year. This is only the second game this season that they have been made favorites. The other game was in Week 3 against Dallas when they lost, 23-16, as a one-point favorite at home.

The over has only come in twice in the Giants’ first eight games. The Texans have seen the over and the under come in four times each in their games this season.

