Giants don't believe Daniel Jones' injury is season-ending; Mike Glennon could start Sunday

Standing at his podium in Tucson, Ariz. where the Giants will be practicing all week before their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, head coach Joe Judge said he doesn't believe Daniel Jones' neck injury will cause him to miss the remainder of the season.

Jones has still not been cleared for contact, which means he'll miss his second straight on Sunday. The Giants are being cautious on Jones in the hope that there will be no long-term effects.

The third-year quarterback went to Los Angeles on Monday with head trainer Ronnie Barnes to see spinal surgeon, Dr. Robert Watkins, for further evaluation on his injury. That's where he received the designation to still not be cleared.

Mike Glennon, who suffered a concussion, won't be practicing on Wednesday, but Judge said he will start Sunday if he clears protocol. Judge believes Glennon will be cleared for a full practice on Friday.

Jake Fromm, who hasn't sniffed an NFL field yet in his early career, had been expected to be the starter for New York. That can still happen if Glennon doesn't clear protocol, which means the team must prepare for both quarterbacks this week.