The Giants saw another one of their pass rushers go down with an injury on Thursday.

Azeez Ojulari needed to be helped off the field during their joint practice with the Jets after injuring his calf. Multiple reports indicated that an MRI showed no serious damage, but it is unclear how soon Ojulari will be back.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said “don’t know” when asked at a press conference if Ojulari will be able to play against the Titans in Week 1 and characterized his condition as day-to-day at the moment.

The Giants saw first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux leave last week’s preseason game with a knee injury. Initial word was that he’d miss several weeks with a sprained MCL and he went for a second opinion that has not resulted in reports of a different diagnosis.

Giants don’t know if Azeez Ojulari’s calf injury will impact availability for Week 1 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk