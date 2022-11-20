Giants dominated by Lions in Week 11: Here’s how Twitter reacted

The New York Giants came in to Week 11 hoping to get their second straight win following the bye week as they hosted the Detroit Lions.

The Giants were favorites going into the game but you would have never been able to tell judging by the way the game went.

After not recording a turnover in the previous six games, Daniel Jones had two interceptions which assisted in the Giants’ lack of offense on the day. Saquon Barkley also struggled all day long against a Lions defensive unit that has been one of the weaker defensive units in the league all season long.

The loss dropped the Giants to 7-3 on the season with a huge game against the division rival Dallas Cowboys coming up on Thanksgiving.

The Giants also had a number of injuries on the day; none bigger than Adoree’ Jackson, who was injured being a punt returner in the first half.

The Lions dominance at MetLife was a shocker to a Giants team that has been prepared all season long. It was also a shocker to fans, which is something that was expressed on Twitter.

First awful decision by the #Giants staff all year but it’s going to be a massively costly one. Even when he returns he won’t be 100% at a position that relies on speed.

Will miss:

DAL, WSH, PHI, and possible WAS and MIN.

Zero replacement for Adoree v Lamb, Devonta, AJ, Jefferson https://t.co/9axJ5oqFa4 — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) November 20, 2022

Consecutive three-and-outs by the defense has Daboll fired up and gives the Giants a chance. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 20, 2022

Matt Breida gets it in for a Giants touchdown pic.twitter.com/m1DYTHVgzq — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) November 20, 2022

No idea what “the book” says but I would have went for 2 there. No? — Lᴀᴡʀᴇɴᴄᴇ Tʏɴᴇs (@lt4kicks) November 20, 2022

INJURY UPDATE: WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) has been ruled out. — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) November 20, 2022

I know he has a cool nickname but Jamie Gillan has really hurt the #Giants in recent weeks. He’s had multiple punts inside opponent territory be touchbacks w nets of < 20, a total shank that set up a two min drill for DET, etc.

Might be time for tryouts this week before DAL. — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) November 20, 2022

Giants secondary right now is three guys who weren't on the active roster when the season started: Rodarius Williams, Fabian Moreau and Jason Pinnock. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 20, 2022

Players now ruled out for Giants: CB Adoree Jackson (knee)

CB Fabian Moreau (ribs)

C Jon Feliciano (neck)

RT Tyree Phillips (neck)

WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 20, 2022

Isaiah Hodgins now fumbles. Three turnovers by the Giants. They had just eight in their first nine games. This game pretty much over now. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 20, 2022

This Lions roster is overall better and more talented than what the Giants have on the field today. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 20, 2022

This is why a trade at the deadline was needed. Wan'Dale's injury doesn't look good. Giants are in big trouble at WR. https://t.co/U7Me2NxjsU — Gridiron Media (@Gridiron_Media_) November 20, 2022

OBJ watching the Giants right now… pic.twitter.com/0y4dIIDIFu — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) November 20, 2022

Honestly feel the injury losses hurt more than the actual loss — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) November 20, 2022

Add S Jason Pinnock (jaw). https://t.co/84gdZK6pw3 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 20, 2022

I know it was garbage time but maybe the #Giants learned they can at least ATTEMPT downfield back shoulder throws after DJ put the ball in a great spot (just like he did v JAX the last time they attempted one) and Darius Slayton made an excellent adjustment to it. #TogetherBlue — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) November 20, 2022

The worst part about this game is now the Giants have to once again pick up the pieces in regards to injuries. And the news is not promising so far.#TogetherBlue #TommysTakes — Tommy (@TommyG105) November 20, 2022

The Giants are in big big trouble. This could be a major collapse in the final 7 games. But we'll see. — Gridiron Media (@Gridiron_Media_) November 20, 2022

Daniel Jones accounts for almost 400 yards of total offense today. His turnovers were costly, but with zero running game, curious play calling, and injuries all over, I thought he did what he could. And I’m just being honest.#TogetherBlue #TommysTakes — Tommy (@TommyG105) November 20, 2022

The silver lining to dropping an absolute stink bomb today? Quick turnaround and we play our biggest game of the season on Thursday. Your New York football Giants

are 7–3 and are completely alive in the playoff race.#Giants #TogetherBlue. — el Jefé (@JefePil) November 20, 2022

Jamaal Williams vs. Giants: 17 carries

64 Yards

3 TD Lions win their third straight 💪 pic.twitter.com/v8q7aNYO5W — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) November 20, 2022

Giants 18 Lions 31 thoughts -Adoree' Jackson returning punts was always dumb and it's bigger than losing this game

-Giants have to adjust to these stacked boxes. 1.5 YPC for Saquon. Also why isn't he involved in passing game?

-DJ/Hodgins TO's led to 14 points

-Nick Gates for C — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) November 20, 2022

The Giants lose to the Lions, 31-18, and fall to 7-3 on the season. More to come postgame. Tons of injuries today. Cowboys in Dallas on Thanksgiving Day. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 20, 2022

Giants drop to 7-3 after a 31-18 loss to the Lions. Rough game for Giants where injuries rapidly mounted — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) November 20, 2022

Injuries, turnovers and Saquon limited to 22 yards on 15 carries is the recipe for an ugly loss to the Lions, who arrived at MetLife Stadium with a 3-6 record. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) November 20, 2022

