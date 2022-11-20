Giants dominated by Lions in Week 11: Here’s how Twitter reacted

The New York Giants came in to Week 11 hoping to get their second straight win following the bye week as they hosted the Detroit Lions.

The Giants were favorites going into the game but you would have never been able to tell judging by the way the game went.

After not recording a turnover in the previous six games, Daniel Jones had two interceptions which assisted in the Giants’ lack of offense on the day. Saquon Barkley also struggled all day long against a Lions defensive unit that has been one of the weaker defensive units in the league all season long.

The loss dropped the Giants to 7-3 on the season with a huge game against the division rival Dallas Cowboys coming up on Thanksgiving.

The Giants also had a number of injuries on the day; none bigger than Adoree’ Jackson, who was injured being a punt returner in the first half.

The Lions dominance at MetLife was a shocker to a Giants team that has been prepared all season long. It was also a shocker to fans, which is something that was expressed on Twitter.

