Giants dominated by Eagles, 48-22: Here’s how Twitter reacted

2
Tyler Henry
·6 min read

The New York Giants hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 with hopes of pulling off an upset and stopping the bleeding in the second half of the season.

Instead, the Eagles dominated Big Blue in every facet of the game and dropped the Giants to 7-5-1 on the season and 1-4-1 in their last six games.

The Giants looked completely outmatched and the Eagles were up 21-0 early and Philadelphia would eventually go into halftime with a 24-7 lead.

The second half may have been worse and the game concluded at 48-22 in an embarrassing effort all around. Here’s how Twitter reacted.

https://twitter.com/NextGenStats/status/1602035311562788866?s=20&t=ceLLu7wGH9PQdai9rbANLw

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire

Recommended Stories