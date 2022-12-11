Giants dominated by Eagles, 48-22: Here’s how Twitter reacted

The New York Giants hosted the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 with hopes of pulling off an upset and stopping the bleeding in the second half of the season.

Instead, the Eagles dominated Big Blue in every facet of the game and dropped the Giants to 7-5-1 on the season and 1-4-1 in their last six games.

The Giants looked completely outmatched and the Eagles were up 21-0 early and Philadelphia would eventually go into halftime with a 24-7 lead.

The second half may have been worse and the game concluded at 48-22 in an embarrassing effort all around. Here’s how Twitter reacted.

The Giants coaching staff has done a great job of improving and getting the most out of players. But their in-game management and playcalling baffles me every week. I think it's a problem. It will cost them in years to come. If it continues. — Gridiron Media (@Gridiron_Media_) December 11, 2022

A LOT of nightmare punting stuff going on in this Giants/Eagles game.. Backed up punt blocked… WHAT DO YOU DO? Scoop and RUN FOR YOUR LIFE 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3uPrRsGHrS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 11, 2022

Eagles punter out rest of game https://t.co/PHavIwwQPQ — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) December 11, 2022

#Giants WRs celebrating after catches while being down 20 is hilarious. — JonLaw28 🇵🇷 (@JLawrence38) December 11, 2022

Quick game and passing early leads to a nice TD drive for the Giants offense. Daniel Jones 5/5 50 yards

2 runs 17 yards 1 TD Handoffs got 4 carries for 8 yards. Pass on early downs from drop back offense. — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) December 11, 2022

Touchdown Daniel Jones! — Sam Prince (@samtheprince14) December 11, 2022

Imagine watching the Giants offense and blaming Daniel Jones. OL is still miserable. WR's are garbage. Unreal. — Gridiron Media (@Gridiron_Media_) December 11, 2022

The #Giants need more shotgun, spread quick game. Came out with slant/flat and hit Hodgins for a big play. The only chance they have to compete is going to be putting it on DJ and the quick pass game. We’ve already seen what happened when they relied on an under center offense. — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) December 11, 2022

Everyone in the league runs "rub" routes. The Giants seem to get called every time they do it. Lead the league in OPI. Real tough one on Myarick there. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 11, 2022

Saquon Barkley just spent that series on the sideline with his helmet on looking ready to come into the game. Giants are down 34-14 final seconds of third quarter. Seems to be more situation than health. #Giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 11, 2022

The Giants, king of OPIs — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) December 11, 2022

To all Giants fans who sold their tix to Eagles fans. I hope Santa gives you coal this Christmas. — BigBlueVCR (@BigBlueVCR) December 11, 2022

This team has a LOT of work to do this off-season. — Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) December 11, 2022

MetLife boos have started — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) December 11, 2022

Hard to watch that last Eagles TD and not think Xavier McKinney would’ve had that INT. He had one last year v Hurts. And that one was teed up for him.

Also, please stay in the shotgun on offense #Giants — it’s the only chance you have. Let Daniel Jones run quick game. He can. — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) December 11, 2022

Giants have had to throw the ball essentially the entire second half. Eagles field the #1 secondary in the NFL. Getting down early in this game was the kiss of death. #TogetherBlue #TommysTakes — Tommy (@TommyG105) December 11, 2022

Everything exposed — LPG – NYG (@LicensePlateGuy) December 11, 2022

Saquon Barkley still on the Giants' sideline as this drive begins. Might be in Get Ready for Washington mode, and wisely so. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 11, 2022

Saquon Barkley on sidelines with with no helmet. Feels like his day might be done — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) December 11, 2022

Daniel Jones is getting pummeled. Has done well considering. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 11, 2022

Daniel Jones should have the winter coat on for rest of game, too. #Giants https://t.co/c6nUqTbNAq — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) December 11, 2022

Evan Neal has been horrific 😱 — Lᴀᴡʀᴇɴᴄᴇ Tʏɴᴇs (@lt4kicks) December 11, 2022

Jones delivers an accurate throw to Slayton under instant pressure. Neal has really struggled today in pass pro. — Tommy (@TommyG105) December 11, 2022

Zyon Gilbert & Ryder Anderson sacks so big day for the 2022 UDFA class. Do something Tomon Fox! — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) December 11, 2022

Nick Sirianni playing with some fire here having Jalen Hurts still in the game up 34-14 with 9:30 and counting to go. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) December 11, 2022

FOX just switched off the Giants-Eagles game to Cowboys-Texans on the West Coast — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) December 11, 2022

Coaching staff has completely given up on Golladay? Haven’t even seen him out there. — Tommy (@TommyG105) December 11, 2022

The NFC wild-card standings will look like this when this game is over: 5.Dallas Cowboys – 9-3

6.Seattle Seahawks – 7-5

7.Washington Commanders – 7-5-1

8.N.Y. Giants – 7-5-1 The Giants will technically be on the outside of the playoff race thanks to their 0-3-1 division record — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) December 11, 2022

Focus shifting to keeping players healthy for next weekend's big Sunday Night Football game vs. Washington https://t.co/kIo8HAmqKj — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) December 11, 2022

All this considered, crazy that Philly still has Jalen Hurts in the game. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) December 11, 2022

Tyrod Taylor in at QB for the Giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) December 11, 2022

Philly is really like that!! — Jonathan Stewart (@Jonathanstewar1) December 11, 2022

Tyrod Taylor fumbles on a Matt Peart allowed sack. Eagles have pulled their starters as well now. — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) December 11, 2022

How many Giants would start for the Eagles and who are they? — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) December 11, 2022

As is tradition https://t.co/ZTWj4iymbe — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) December 11, 2022

Death, taxes, and Boston Scott scoring touchdowns against the Giants — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) December 11, 2022

I promise you, there are very few worse feelings in the NFL than when the other team takes their starters out of the game. 😂😂😂😂#FlyEaglesFly #giants — Will Blackmon 🍷 (@WillBlackmon) December 11, 2022

