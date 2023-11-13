Giants dominated by Cowboys 49-17: Here’s how X reacted

The New York Giants came into Sunday hoping to stop the bleeding and surprise the world when they came in as heavy road underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants were down to their third-string quarterback, Tommy DeVito, who would get his first NFL start in a tough spot.

The game was never close between the two NFC East teams that are clearly headed in different directions.

Here is how X reacted to the blowout loss:

The wheels are coming off. Giants WRs Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton having a heated discussion on the sideline now. 👀👇 pic.twitter.com/YwhnANv3Bl — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) November 12, 2023

I didn't expect the #Giants to compete with a playoff team who already beat them 40-0 Week 1 when everyone was healthy. I don't expect Devito to be competitive in general, tbh.

BUT the sideline spats b/w Shep & Slayton and Daboll & Wink are at least somewhat concerning to me. — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) November 13, 2023

McCarthy still mad about the ‘07 and ‘11 playoff losses. 😭😭😭 — Lawrence Tynes (@lt4kicks) November 13, 2023

Giants’ fans deserve better than this — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 13, 2023

The Giants dancing and celebrating after making plays down 42-7 is … something. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 13, 2023

It’s games like these in lost seasons that get coaches fired. — Lawrence Tynes (@lt4kicks) November 13, 2023

Cardinals win, and here's your updated 2024 draft order (presuming the Giants don't stage a historic comeback behind Tommy DeVito) … 1) Bears (from Panthers)

2) Giants

3) Cardinals

4) Patriots

5) Bears

6) Packers

7) Rams

8) Titans — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 13, 2023

The @NFL has to be shamed into keeping the @Giants off of National TV! This team is just a disaster. They ARE the swamp in East Rutherford NJ. They don’t even look qualified to be an NFL team.#GoodLord — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 12, 2023

The Giants are a National embarrassment. — Tommy (@TommyG105) November 13, 2023

soooo… any silver linings out there today? — Belt Guy (@ThisIsNotZain) November 13, 2023

Michael Strahan on the @NFLonFox halftime show: "Being a former Giant, it's very hard to watch this." — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) November 12, 2023

The most frustrating, embarrassing, and downright horrifying aspect of this season has been the offensive line. Daniel Jones

Tyrod Taylor

Tommy DeVito None had an actual shot to run the offense outside of a few short spurts here and there. Blow that line up and start over with… — Tommy (@TommyG105) November 13, 2023

“IT CAN ALWAYS GET WORSE” -Lessons learned from the New York Giants organization — David Syvertsen (@Ourlads_Sy) November 12, 2023

With the Cardinals win and the Giants loss to the Cowboys, the #Giants currently hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. — Giants Daily (@NYGDaily) November 13, 2023

Mr. Mara is not going to get much sleep this evening. I understand the #Giants are down quarterbacks, but so are the #Vikings. #Texans have more wins with a rookie. Total demolishing in Dallas. Look, Brian Daboll knows offense. Joe Schoen is a smart man. Yet lots of wisdom… — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 13, 2023

The saddest moment in this #Giants season for me just happened when @ScottHanson said, without hitch, without a chuckle "Tommy Devito to Sterling Shepard TD, maybe they can build on that connection" after a TD that cut the Giants deficit to a cool 32 points with 10 secs left.. — Dan Schneier (@DanSchneierNFL) November 13, 2023

Giants have the 2nd pick and Andrew Thomas is not dead. Good day. — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) November 13, 2023

Giants really wanted that last TD. Big difference between 49-10 and 49-17. Give me a break. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) November 13, 2023

This is pretty wild to me. Total touchdowns this season#Jets QB Zach Wilson: 5#Giants QB Tommy DeVito: 4 (3 throw, 1 rush) — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 13, 2023

The Cowboys outscored the Giants 89-17 in their two meetings this season. pic.twitter.com/uLGhlivH5P — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 13, 2023

Giants get blown out by Cowboys, 49-17. Didn’t look like they belonged on the same field as them. Two matchups this season: Cowboys 89, Giants 17 — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 13, 2023

Tommy DeVito’s Dad after that touchdown pass pic.twitter.com/VP2IsLz8Nh — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire