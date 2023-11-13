Advertisement

Giants dominated by Cowboys 49-17: Here’s how X reacted

Tyler Henry
The New York Giants came into Sunday hoping to stop the bleeding and surprise the world when they came in as heavy road underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants were down to their third-string quarterback, Tommy DeVito, who would get his first NFL start in a tough spot.

The game was never close between the two NFC East teams that are clearly headed in different directions.

Here is how X reacted to the blowout loss:

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire