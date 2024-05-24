Giants’ dominant defensive trio forming a ‘brotherhood’

The New York Giants knew exactly what they were getting when they traded for Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns, a two-time Pro Bowler who has never recorded less than 7.5 sacks in a season in his five-year NFL career.

What they also knew was how Burns would fit in with his new team. He is a leader in both design and reality.

“First, I would say he’s a great teammate, practices the way you want a pro to practice,” head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Thursday. “Particularly a player of his type caliber. I think he’s done a good job with the outside linebackers and his room of being a good mentor.

“He leads by example, but he also will speak up if he needs to speak up. He’s been a really good addition to our football team up to this point. Glad we have him. Whether it’s on defense, whether it’s talking to guys on offense, the offensive line about certain things, good person and a good player.”

Brian Burns is gigantic 🤯pic.twitter.com/YP29jwk0ht — Gridiron Media (@Gridiron_Media_) May 23, 2024

Daboll also stressed how easily Burns has acclimated to working with his teammates on the Giants’ defense, most notably linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux.

“You just see him interact with players. You see how he handles himself on the practice field, with the group that’s with. He talks a lot to Kayvon, he has some experience, he’s still a young player too, but a true pro,” he said.

Burns told reporters that he and Thibodeaux are engaging in an iron sharpens iron-like competition.

“Right now, we’re just pretty much getting used to each other, bouncing a lot of ideas off of each other. We just spend a lot of time trying to develop that chemistry,” Burns said. “Also, healthy competition. We almost compete in everything we do, on the field, off the field. Having somebody to push me and I’m able to push, that’s going to be a positive this year.”

Thibodeaux spoke highly of Burns and confirmed the two were working in concert together. Things are apparently off to a good start.

“The competitive spirit. We’re chasing greatness every day. He knows a lot of things. He (has) been in the league a lot longer than I have. He got a lot of game, a lot of gems that’s going to help my game. Continue to get with him on and off the field and continue to grow,” Thibodeaux said.

“He’s a Florida boy. You talk about a little bit of city, a little bit of country. I’m from the West Coast, from L.A. You talk about the mix of the outdoors and the indoors, the big city and the wide-open country. It’s a good mix. We’ve been able to get together, show him some things, he’s shown me some things. Talk about culturally, music-wise. It’s been a good time so far.”

Burns also had glowing praise for another new teammate, All-Pro defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

“Have you seen him?” Burns said when asked about the massive Lawrence’s presence. “That speaks volumes, just his size alone. He has a God-given ability of strength and athleticism. For a guy that big to move that fast, that agile, it’s truly a gift.

“Something I didn’t know before I got here, he’s very clever. That probably came through experience. We were going into our sixth year together. Probably came with experience. Yeah, he has a lot of tricks he picked up along the way.”

"If I got Dex with me… let me not even spill the beans. Just know if I got Dex with me, I got a plan." Brian Burns speaks on the "brotherhood" of the Giants' pass rush: pic.twitter.com/tgpsV5DREz — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) May 23, 2024

The Giants will now have a formidable trio that gets after passers every week. Last season, they combined for 24 sacks between them.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire