Giants-Dodgers: Umpire blows two calls against Kris Bryant in key spot

Brian Witt
·2 min read
Giants hurt by two blown strike calls in key spot of Game 5 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants were hurt by not one, but two terrible strike calls in the bottom of the fourth inning of Game 5 of the NLDS on Thursday night.

After Brandon Crawford led off the inning with a single to left off Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias, Kris Bryant came to the plate and worked a 2-0.

The next pitch clearly was a ball, but instead of a 3-0 count, home plate umpire Doug Eddings called a strike. That was the first one.

Pitch four was correctly ruled a ball. Bryant should have been making his way to first. Then, in a 3-1 count, Eddings blew it once again. Another obvious ball was ruled a strike, creating a full count.

Bryant, surely feeling the need to expand his strike zone due to Eddings' inconsistencies, struck out on the next pitch. Instead of two men on and nobody out -- a situation where teams score at lease one run more often than not -- Crawford was stuck at first with one out.

Crawford would get as far as third base through the remainder of the inning, but ultimately, the Giants failed to score. Hopefully, the missed calls don't have a decisive impact on the game's outcome.

