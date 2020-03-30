If Giants, Dodgers never moved West, MLB might look very different now

Back in the mid 1950's, Major League Baseball hadn't conquered the West Coast.

But that changed in 1957 when the Giants and Dodgers were granted permission to move from New York to San Francisco and Los Angeles, respectively.

Both teams played their inaugural season in California in 1958.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Baseball hasn't been the same since, relocating or adding teams all over the West Coast.

But how would MLB look today if the Giants and Dodgers hadn't moved West? According to the MLB Cathedrals' Twitter account, the Dodgers wanted a new stadium in Brooklyn in 1957, but were denied, leading to the two teams moving.

So MLB Cathedrals ran through the hypothetical scenario with real-world info and some fan input to see what the league would look like today if the Dodgers had been allowed to stay in Brooklyn.

Did an exercise yesterday on the butterfly affect that would have happened if the Brooklyn Dodgers got the stadium they wanted in Brooklyn and stayed. Want to do it again with your input (as it got muddy at the end). pic.twitter.com/8V1i07U5B3 — MLBcathedrals ⚾️ (@MLBcathedrals) March 29, 2020

First, the San Francisco Giants in their current form wouldn't exist. The New York Giants would have moved to Minnesota in 1959.

In 1961, the Washington Senators moved to Los Angeles and became the Angels.

That same year, the American League adds two expansion teams: The San Francisco Seals and a new club in Washington, D.C. According to MLB Cathedrals, the Seals would play at Seals Stadium until a new ballpark could be built for them.

In 1962, the National League expands, adding teams in Houston and Los Angeles. Because the Dodgers stayed in Brooklyn, the Mets are never created. The new team in LA is called the Stars, meaning the Giants and Dodgers names never exist.

Story continues

[RELATED: Inside Giants' 2012 WS sweep]

When MLB Cathedrals conducted the experiment Saturday, they had Oakland getting an expansion team, the Oaks. On Sunday, in a new version of the experiment with more info and fan polls, Oakland never gets a team.

Here's how the AL and NL look as of 1998, according to MLB Cathedrals.

The 1998 season is about to begin. Your Brewers are now a NL club.



Welcome expansion Tampa Bay Rays (AL) and

Washington Nationals (NL) to @MLB pic.twitter.com/43lcO3Acyg





— MLBcathedrals ⚾️ (@MLBcathedrals) March 30, 2020

Based on these projections, Major League Baseball and baseball in the Bay Area would look very, very different.

If Giants, Dodgers never moved West, MLB might look very different now originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area