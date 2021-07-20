Giants, Dodgers make history with back-to-back homers in first

Giants, Dodgers make rivalry history in wild first inning originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants had to feel they were in pretty good shape after the top of the first inning at Dodger Stadium. They had a 3-0 lead and their ace on the mound, but a few minutes later they were up by just one, the victims of the back end of a historic homer barrage.

Buster Posey and Wilmer Flores went back-to-back in the top of the first, but Max Muncy and Justin Turner answered with back-to-back homers in the bottom of the inning. According to Sports Radar, it was the first time in the long, long history of this rivalry that both teams went back-to-back in the first inning.

In case you were wondering, the Giants and Dodgers have played more than 2,500 games against each other.

Posey got it all started in his first at-bat since July 4, smacking his 13th of the year. LaMonte Wade Jr. was on second base after hitting a leadoff double. Both players were putting their helmets away when Flores crushed a shot three-quarters of the way up the left field bleachers.

In the bottom of the inning, Muncy hit his nightly homer against the Giants. Yes, it actually is nightly. He has eight homers in 30 at-bats against them this season. The Dodgers seemed to be hunting fastballs against Gausman in the first inning, and Turner hit one out to left for the fourth homer of the first inning.

You can see why the Giants and Dodgers rank first and second, respectively, in the NL in homers. The frame lasted 38 minutes and included 61 pitches from Gausman and Tony Gonsolin. Gavin Lux summed it all up neatly: