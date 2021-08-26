Giants ‘dodged a bullet’ with Adoree’ Jackson’s injury

When New York Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson was carted off the practice field with an ankle injury on Wednesday, most immediately feared the worst.

Shortly thereafter, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Jackson had “significant swelling” and needed additional tests. That sounded ominous.

List

32 potential trade targets, one from every NFL team

The Giants and Jackson appear to have lucked out, however. Testing showed little more than a mild sprained ankle and the early hope is that Jackson will be ready to return come Week 1.

In fact, there’s even some hope Jackson could return to practice next week.

Joe Judge: Looks like Giants dodged a bullet with Adoree Jackson, which is what I reported yesterday. He’ll work with training staff today and see how much he can ramp up with what was diagnosed as a low ankle sprain — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 26, 2021

The fact that Jackson’s sprain was of the low-ankle variety is a sigh of relief for the Giants. Even a mild high-ankle sprain is enough to knock players out for an extended period of time, so in terms of severity, this is on the low end.

The high-priced Jackson will line up across from James Bradberry this season, potentially providing the Giants one of the league’s best cornerback duos.