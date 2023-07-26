Giants DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches in concussion protocol following car accident

New York Giants defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches is in the concussion protocol after suffering injuries in a traffic mishap after leaving practice on Tuesday.

Nacho, as Nunez-Roches prefers to be called, reportedly did not incur any other injuries in the accident. The Giants have not commented on the incident nor his condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

Giants DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches was involved in a car accident Tuesday when he left the team facility. I'm told he was lucky + escaped serious injury despite being shaken up, as you'd expect. RNR didn't practice today + is in concussion protocol, per source, as @DDuggan21 said. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) July 26, 2023

The 30-year-old veteran was signed by the Giants in free agency this spring, earning a three-year, $12 million contract. He was a sixth-round pick out of Southern Miss by the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2015.

After three seasons in Kansas City, Nacho played his most recent five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, earning a Super Bowl ring in 2020.

