Giants to discuss options for Golden Tate’s role on Sunday

Wide receiver Golden Tate‘s plea for more passes coming his way may result in a loss of playing time.

Tate was absent from practice Wednesday after talking to head coach Joe Judge about his on-field plea for the ball and his wife’s social media posts taking the team to task for not throwing to Tate more often. He returned to work on Thursday, but there may be further punishment to come.

Judge said Friday that there are various possibilities when it comes to Tate’s role against the Washington Football Team and didn’t rule out leaving him inactive or benching him for some portion of the game.

“There are a lot of options we’ll discuss after practice,” Judge said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

Tate did not play in the opener, but has played in the Giants’ other seven games. He has 22 catches for 226 yards and two touchdowns.

