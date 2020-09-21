Giants' Dion Lewis ready to step up after Saquon Barkley's injury

If the Giants are without star running back Saquon Barkley for a while, backup Dion Lewis is prepared. After the Giants (0-2) lost 17-13 to the Bears (2-0) Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago, Lewis was unsure of how his workload would exactly change, but he remained ready for anything.



"I'm going to keep working like I always work," Lewis said. "I'm going to take the same approach in practice like I always do, prepare like I'm going to be in there every play and just stay ready. That's how I've gone throughout my whole career -- just always stay ready and prepare like I'm going to be the guy in there every play, even though most of the times I'm not. So I'm just going to keep doing what I've been doing and whatever the coaches want me to do, I'm going to do it."



Barkley left early in the second quarter grabbing his right knee after he took a big sideline hit. Giants staffers carried Barkley off the field and carted him from the sideline to the locker room, keeping weight off his right leg as he draped both arms around trainers' shoulders.

The Giants fear that Barkley tore his ACL, as SNY's Ralph Vacchiano reported, but await an official word with Monday's MRI. If the worse-case scenario comes true, a collective next-man-up approach is needed for Lewis and others.

"It's going to take all of us," Lewis said. "We've got Wayne (Gallman), myself. We've all got to step up. Obviously, Saquon's one of the best running backs in the league. So nobody's going to be able to do what he's done. We've just got to do what we can do, try to be ourselves, do whatever the coaches ask us to do and work hard every day."

Lewis, whom the Giants signed March 23 to a one-year deal, took 10 carries for 20 yards (2.0 average) and one touchdown and caught four passes for 36 yards (9.0 average). The Giants' only touchdown came on a fourth-and-goal plunge by Lewis, a score at the fourth quarter's 14:18 mark that narrowed the Bears gap to 17-10.

"It was fourth and goal on the one-yard line -- you've got to do whatever you've got to do, in the mindset of, 'Just get in. Whatever I've got to do to get in,'" Lewis said. "Kind of got low, hid behind some of the big guys and just kept my legs moving. They did a great job getting a push -- I think I fell three or four yards inside of the end zone. So the O-line did a great job and that was a key play for us in the game."