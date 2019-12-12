Giants did not violate protocol handling Sterling Shepard’s concussion

The Giants did not violate NFL protocol with the way they handled receiver Sterling Shepard‘s concussion, Tom Pelissero of the NFL reports.

The NFL and NFLPA conducted a joint investigation after Shepard played with a concussion in a season-opening game against the Cowboys. His diagnosis was announced the next day after he played 67 of 68 snaps.

Medical professionals in the booth and the medical team on the sideline saw nothing to pull Shepard off the field, per Pelissero.

Shepard missed the team’s Week Two game.

Shepard has played seven games, making 37 catches for 350 yards and two touchdowns.