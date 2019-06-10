Giants get OF Dickerson from Padres for minor league righty

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Outfielder Alex Dickerson has been traded to the San Francisco Giants from the San Diego Padres for minor league right-hander Franklin Van Gurp.

The teams announced the swap Monday, and Dickerson will join Triple-A Sacramento. He has been primarily with Triple-A El Paso this season aside from a 12-game stint with the Padres in which he batted .158 (3 for 19) with two RBIs and seven strikeouts.

Dickerson played 84 games for San Diego in 2016.

At Triple-A this season, he is hitting.372 with five home runs and 20 RBIs and a 1.075 OPS in 26 games.

Van Gurp is 2-1 with a 4.54 ERA over 18 relief appearances between Class A Augusta and Double-A Richmond.

