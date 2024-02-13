Giants, DH/OF Jorge Soler reportedly agree to 3-year, $42 million contract

The Giants have reportedly agreed to sign designated hitter and outfielder Jorge Soler. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The San Francisco Giants have finally added another bat to add to their roster.

According to multiple reports, the Giants and outfielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler have agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract.

Soler, who will turn 32 at the end of February, is going into his 11th year in the majors. With the Miami Marlins in 2023, he hit 36 home runs, his second-highest end-of-season total ever, on a .250/.341/.512 batting line. He played in over 100 games for just the fourth time in his career and had his best season since 2019, when he played in all 162 games and hit 48 home runs for the Kansas City Royals, which led the American League that year.

A guy like that is just who the Giants need right now, because their 2023 season was essentially one long power outage. As a team they hit just 174 home runs in 2023, 19th in the majors, and finished with a 27th-ranked slugging percentage at .383. They need a power boost if they hope to compete with teams like the Arizona Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies for one of the National League Wild Card spots in 2024. (Playing in the same division as the Los Angeles Dodgers unfortunately means there's essentially zero chance the Giants will win the NL West.)

The Giants' offseason didn't go as well as most fans hoped. They managed to land KBO outfielder Jung Hoo Lee in December, which was certainly positive, but beyond that there hasn't been much for fans to get excited about, or even feel hopeful for. Until they signed Soler, the Giants hadn't done much to upgrade their thoroughly mediocre 2023 roster.

Soler won't change everything, but he's a solid addition that will bring some much-needed pop to the lineup.