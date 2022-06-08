Semaj Bridgeman has Rutgers football in his top six

GlobeNewswire

[214+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Propionic Acid Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 1,482.2 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 1,801.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 3.3% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are BASF SE, Dow Inc, Eastman Chemical Company, Perstorp Holding AB, Hawkins, Inc