Giants’ Dexter Lawrence: Saquon Barkley will ‘get what he deserves’

New York Giants nose tackle Dexter Lawrence officially signed a four-year, $90 million contract extension on Friday. It was likely the first of several dominoes to fall, meaning running back Saquon Barkley could be up next.

General manager Joe Schoen said earlier this week that he loves Barkley and wants him to remain with the team long-term, but negotiations are ongoing.

For the best local North Jersey news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to NorthJersey.com.

“Saquon’s a very good football player, he was a captain last year, he’s a good locker-room guy,” general manager Joe Schoen reiterated during an appearance on Good Morning Football on Thursday.

“I love him. We want him to be here, just got to have a deal where both parties are happy with where you end up, and that’s what we’re gonna try to work for and see if we can get something we can both agree on.”

The Giants had previously offered Barkley a deal worth around $13 million annually but it was reportedly turned down and subsequently withdrawn. However, with the 2023 NFL draft and Lawrence’s contract now in the rearview mirror, there is renewed hope that something gets done.

Lawrence believes it will and that Barkley ultimately gets what he deserves.

“I think Saquon is going to get what he deserves,” Lawrence said on Friday. “He’s a great player. He’s a great leader for us, one of the top players on the team. I’m excited to see what’s up for him.”

What Barkley deserves is open to interpretation but when healthy, he is among the game’s best running backs. Does that warrant a $16 million AAV? He and his representation certainly think so but thus far, Schoen has disagreed.

Lawrence ultimately took less than the market seemed to bear, so perhaps the same happens with Barkley and a deal does get done before the July 17 deadline.

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire