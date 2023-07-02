Giants’ Dexter Lawrence is NFL’s best 0-Tech/1-Tech pass rusher

Last year, New York Giants nose tackle Dexter Lawrence came into his own, racking up career highs in tackles (68), sacks (7.5), and quarterback hits (28) en route to Second-Team All-Pro honors.

In a recent article on Touchdown Wire, analysts Doug Farrar and Greg Cosell named Lawrence the top ‘0-Tech/1-Tech’ pass rusher in the NFL.

For reference, ‘0-Tech’ rushers line up directly over the center and ‘1-Tech’ rushers line up in the gap between the center and guard.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“Normally, the guys we think of as the best at those positions, and there are exceptions, but they’re usually more run players than pass players,” Cosell said. “Obviously, Quinnen Williams doesn’t come off the field [on passing downs]. Jeffery Simmons doesn’t come off the field. Dexter Lawrence had an unbelievable year last year, just with bull-rushing — just driving the center into the quarterback. There aren’t 100 of those guys. But normally, when you think of 0-techniques and 1-techniques, you think more in terms of playing the run.”

Last season, Lawrence wasn’t just the most productive pass-rusher from over the center or to the center’s shoulder — he was the most productive by an absolutely crushing margin. Last season, from 0- and 1-tech, Lawrence had one solo sack, three assisted sacks, 34 quarterback hits, 30 quarterback hurries. Those 47 total pressures ranked first in the NFL by more than twice as much as No.2 on the list — Vita Vea of the Buccaneers with 18. Lawrence has become such a dangerous interior pass-rusher because he combines formidable size (6-foot-4, 342 pounds) with speed to and through the pocket you’d expect from a man 40 pounds lighter.

This year, the Giants have fortified the defensive front with more run support by adding veterans A’Shawn Robinson, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, and rookie Jordon Riley. That beefed-up rotation should give Lawrence a bit of a respite on rushing downs and he’ll be even fresher longer during games to harass the passer.

Last year, Lawrence was on the field on 76.4 percent of the Giants’ defensive snaps, which is unusually high these days for an interior lineman.

Advertisement

Related

USA TODAY ranks Giants fans among NFL's worst PFF ranks Giants' Wink Martindale among NFL's best defensive coordinators See it: Giants' Saquon Barkley squats nearly 600 pounds with ease

An offer for Giants fans

For the best local North Jersey news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to NorthJersey.com.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire