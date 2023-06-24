Giants’ Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams named NFL’s best D-line duo

Pro Football Focus released its list of best duos at every position this week, and the New York Giants made the list for best defensive interior: Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams.

PFF had this to say about the pair:

In 2022, Lawrence broke out in a big way, as he and Chris Jones are the only two interior defenders to ever finish with a higher PFF grade than Aaron Donald in a season since he entered the league in 2014. While 2022 was Lawrence’s breakout season, Williams has been one of the most consistently reliable players since he entered the league in 2015, never having a PFF grade lower than 70 in his eight seasons.

In 2022, Lawrence had his best season since joining the league in 2019. He recorded 35 solo tackles, 28 quarterback hits, 7.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. He was selected to the Pro Bowl and three All-Pro teams (AP, PFF, Pro Football Writers).

Lawrence was named to the 2019 All-Rookie Team in his first season, and has appeared in every single game the Giants have played since drafting him.

Williams has been around a bit longer than Lawrence, since 2015. He began his career with the New York Jets, joining the Giants in the middle of the 2019 season. Last year, Williams recorded 26 solo tackles, 12 quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries. It was also the first season in Williams’ career to see him miss games with an injury.

Williams and Lawrence aren’t just the most solid interior duo in the NFL, but they are the most consistent. They have largely managed to stay healthy, allowing the Giants to build the rest of the defense around them. Hopefully, we’ll see even more progress this season as the players fully adjust to Wink Martindale’s scheme.

