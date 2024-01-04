Giants’ Dexter Lawrence feels Pro Bowl selection shows 'respect' he’s earned around league

After sneaking into the playoffs and defeating the Minnesota Vikings in last year's Wild Card round, not much has gone right for Brian Daboll and the Giants this season.

While there haven’t been many bright spots for Big Blue, one of them has been the outstanding play of Dexter Lawrence, who continues to solidify himself as one of the top defensive linemen in all of football.

After receiving a big payday this offseason, the big defensive tackle has only improved.

Lawrence graded out as Pro Football Focuses’ highest-rated interior defender (92.8) this season, and entering the Week 18 matchup with the Eagles, he leads the team with 19 QB hits and ranks second with 4.5 sacks.

The Clemson product performed well enough to be Big Blue’s lone representative at the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season.

“I think it’s great, I’m really happy for him,” Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale said. “The great thing with Dex is he’s stayed himself since I’ve been here. He hasn’t changed his work ethic or anything about him.

“Dex was a really good player before I got here and then he was great last year. All good defenses need a centerpiece and he’s been the centerpiece of this defense. When he wants to be he can be an unblockable player in this league.”

While Lawrence didn't quite receive the love from fans, finishing outside the top 10 in voting, the votes he accumulated from players and coaches around the league were enough for him to make it outright.

“It's special," Lawrence said. "I'm really excited to earn this award again. It just shows the hard work I’ve put in and the respect that I’m earning around the league from the coaches to the players.”

Lawrence is the first Giants defensive lineman to receive the honor in consecutive seasons since Jason Pierre-Paul in 2011-12, and the team’s first interior lineman to be selected to multiple Pro Bowls since tackle Arnie Weinmeister went to four in a row starting in 1950.

Though the 26-year-old has been absolutely dominant this season, if you ask him, there's only more room for his game to grow.

"I got better in some areas this year but obviously I still have room to improve. All I can do is keep learning, crafting it up, and giving everything I’ve got whenever I step foot on that field and that’s what I’m going to do," he said.