Giants’ Dexter Lawrence drops out of top-10 in Pro Bowl voting

2023 Pro Bowl voting continues and five members of the New York Giants remain in the top-10 at their respective positions.

They are as follows:

RB Saquon Barkley (1st)

ST Nick McCloud (3rd)

OT Andrew Thomas (6th)

S Julian Love (7th)

K Graham Gano (8th)

You’ll notice that there’s now one glaring absence. Nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, who has been among the top-10 at his position for nearly a month, has dropped off the list.

The lack of recognition is startling. Lawrence (91.3) is the second-highest-graded interior defender this season behind Chris Jones (91.5). He’s set or tied career highs in tackles (55), QB hits (21), sacks (6.0), passes defended (2) and forced fumbles (1). And his 6.0 sacks currently lead the Giants.

Not only is Lawrence playing at a Pro Bowl level, but he’s also playing at an All-Pro level.

Giants fans can continue voting at NFL.com or simply by retweeting the above tweet. Fans can also send their own tweets by tagging a player’s account and using the hashtag #ProBowlVote.

