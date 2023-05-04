Giants, Dexter Lawrence agree to four-year contract extension

The Giants and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence are making a long-term commitment.

Lawrence has agreed to a four-year contract extension, according to multiple reports.

The 25-year-old Lawrence was heading into the fifth-year option season on his rookie contract and was slated to earn $10.753 million this season. Now he’s locked in with the Giants for the rest of his 20s, and is likely to make more than that this year with a contract structure that will reduce his 2023 salary cap hit.

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen had said all offseason that he considered a new deal for Lawrence to be a top priority, and now that deal is done. The next priority Schoen has discussed is a new contract for running back Saquon Barkley.

