Giants work out Devontae Booker

The Giants released running back Devontae Booker in March in order to create some cap space, but Booker hasn’t found a new team and that could lead to a reunion with the NFC East club.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Booker worked out for the Giants on Friday. There’s no word on an immediate signing.

Booker ran 145 times for 593 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games last season. He also caught 40 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown while playing for former head coach Joe Judge.

Booker spent the 2020 season with the Raiders and he spent four seasons on the Broncos after being picked in the fourth round of the 2016 draft.

Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell are currently in line to be the top backups to Saquon Barkley with the Giants.

