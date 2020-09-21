Giants to have Devonta Freeman in for workout with Saquon Barkley likely out for season

With the Giants fearing that star running back Saquon Barkley suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's loss to the Chicago Bears, they'll be scrambling to replace him. One option is Devonta Freeman, who will be in for a visit/workout on Tuesday, reports SNY's Ralph Vacchiano.

According to Vacchiano, F

reeman will take a COVID test on Monday in advance of his visit with the Giants. He also was tested for COVID by the Philadelphia Eagles late last week, so this would count as his second test, which is why he'd be allowed on the field so quickly.

Freeman reportedly turned down a one-year deal worth $4 million from the Seattle Seahawks earlier this season, and a source told Vacchiano that while Freeman is looking for decent money, he's also interested in a place where he can play consistently.



Per Vacchiano, the Giants could perhaps try to entice Freeman with an incentive-laden deal..

Freeman, 28, played the first six seasons of his career with the Atlanta Falcons, with his two best years coming in 2015 and 2016.

In 14 games last season for the Falcons, Freeman rushed 184 times for 656 yards with two touchdowns. He also had 59 catches for 410 yards and four touchdowns.

At the moment. the Giants' running back options include Dion Lewis, who carried most of the load against the Bears after Barkley's injury.