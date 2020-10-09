Giants' Devonta Freeman looking to build on success in the run game against Cowboys

After rushing the ball five times for 10 yards in his first game with the Giants in Week 3, Devonta Freeman was more of a factor in the team’s Week 4 loss to the Rams.

He had 11 rushing attempts for 33 yards, but also caught the ball four times for 35 yards.

“I'm a lot more comfortable in the offense,” Freeman said Friday. “Football is football. It's just me catching up to the proper language here and continuing to learn and elevate my game. It's going to be a week-by-week thing with different game plans and schemes for different teams. So I'm just continuing to learn day-by-day.”

“I don't see him as a new guy at all,” head coach Joe Judge said. “He's definitely deep in our building right now. We've got a lot of packages for him put together. As far as him getting caught up on our playbook, I think he accomplished that a couple of weeks ago. Obviously that first week in here, it's getting caught up on terminology and verbiage, making sure he's speaking the same language. I don't see any issues with that at all. We're excited to have him on the team.”

Freeman, along with fellow running backs Dion Lewis and Wayne Gallman, have the unenviable task of trying to replace Saquon Barkley for the remainder of the season. They’ve undoubtedly struggled in that regard, as quarterback Daniel Jones leads the way with 137 of the team’s 306 rushing yards.

But they did find some success on the ground against the Rams. Gallman and Jones each had 45 yards rushing to go along with the 33 yards picked up by Freeman.

“With the run game, you need all 11 guys,” Freeman said. “I feel like we're starting to click and everybody's starting to do their job. Once we play unified, I think the sky's the limit for us.”

Meanwhile, the Giants get set to face a Cowboys team that allowed a whopping 307 yards running to the Browns last week. But Freeman isn’t getting too far ahead of himself looking at the matchup.

“It's the NFL,” Freeman said. “Everybody's good in the NFL. These guys get paid a lot of money just like every other defense. We're just going to do our job and focus on what we can do.”