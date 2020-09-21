Giants to work out Devonta Freeman

Saquon Barkley is expected to miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL and the Giants are looking for running back help from outside the organization.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they will have Devonta Freeman in for a workout this week.

Freeman was already in the general area as he’d met with the Eagles over the weekend. The former Falcon has been linked with a few teams since being released early in the offseason, but no one has struck a deal.

The Giants may be motivated buyers after Barkley went down with a suspected torn ACL on Sunday. Freeman may not be able to produce at Barkley’s level, but the Giants may see him as an upgrade on the Dion Lewis/Wayne Gallman combo that currently leads their backfield.

