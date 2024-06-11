Giants’ Devin Singletary: ‘I’m a playmaker’ like Saquon Barkley

Newly signed New York Giants running back Devin Singletary is trying to make the running back transition smooth for fans with his playmaking skills.

The former Florida Atlantic running back started out his career with the Buffalo Bills where he played four seasons as their primary back. There he totaled 4,122 yards and 20 touchdowns in 61 games. He then totaled 1,091 yards and four touchdowns last season with the Houston Texans as he overtook Dameon Pierce as the bellcow.

Singletary has averaged over 1,000 scrimmage yards a season and will be looking to replicate that and more as he looks to replace former second-overall pick Saquon Barkley.

In six seasons (74 games), Barkley recorded 7,311 scrimmage yards and 47 touchdowns. These are big shoes to fill for Singletary as Barkley was the engine of Big Blue’s offense.

However, Singletary is not worried about any of that.

“We ain’t really worried about ‘The Shadow of Saquon’ or none of that. It’s just find ways to win games,” Singletary told the New York Post. “I’ve been in the league just like him.

“He’s only been in the league a year before me. … I feel like I’m a playmaker like him, so … I’m just gonna be me.”

Singletary will certainly get held to the standards of Barkley’s success as they share the same number and the latter is the only running back the Giants really have had in the past six seasons.

The Giants will look very new across the board with a new No. 1 wide receiver (Malik Nabers) and a new No. 1 tight end (Theo Johnson).

Singletary believes with all these additions and Brian Daboll’s play calling things will be “explosive.”

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire