Giants’ Devin Singletary calls Brian Daboll a ‘fearless’ play-caller

New York Giants running back Devin Singletary just joined the team during free agency, but he knows head coach Brian Daboll better than most of his teammates. That’s because Singletary was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 2019 when Daboll was still the offensive coordinator.

Singletary played under Daboll for three seasons, until Daboll left for New York following the 2021 season.

During that time, Singletary learned what kind of coach Daboll is, how he calls plays, and how to expect the unexpected. So, when he was asked to characterize Daboll’s play-calling, he knew exactly what to say.

“Man, fearless. He’s fearless. No fear of failure. Only the desire to excel. That’s the best way to put it,” Singletary told reporters on Thursday.

“You have to be on your toes at all times with Daboll.”

Singletary believes that Daboll gave them an advantage in Buffalo with his play calling. And, ideally, the Giants will get to see some of that fearlessness pay off this season.

After spending his first four years with Buffalo, Singletary joined the Houston Texans last season before joining the Giants earlier this year. Over his five-year career, Singletary has yet to break the 1,000-yard mark in a season. He had his best season in 2023 with Houston when he rushed for 898 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry.

