Giants designate Xavier McKinney, Oshane Ximines to return from IR

When the New York Giants return to practice in East Rutherford, New Jersey later this week, they will be joined by two familiar faces.

The team announced on Monday that rookie safety Xavier McKinney (foot) and edge rusher Oshane Ximines (shoulder) have been designated to return from injured reserve.

McKinney suffered a fractured foot in training camp and the injury required surgery. He’s been on IR since August. Ximines, meanwhile, suffered a shoulder injury in early October and has been on the mend for nearly two months.

Although McKinney and Ximines has been designated to return, it does not necessarily mean they will play in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, this does start their 21-day activation window.

In addition to McKinney and Ximines being designated to return, the Giants also announced that punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter have been activated off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Both Dixon and Kreiter were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list after kicker Graham Gano tested positive for the virus last week.

Gano and three others — tight end Kaden Smith, rookie tackle Matt Peart and wide receiver/return specialist Dante Pettis — remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Related