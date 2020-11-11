Giants designate Tae Crowder to return from IR

New York Giants linebacker Tae Crowder, Mr. Irrelevant, has been designated to return from injured reserve.

The last pick in the 2020 NFL Draft will be returning to his teammates this week in practice. However, Crowder is not officially on the active roster yet.

New York has until Saturday at 4:00 p.m. ET to activate him if he’s to play on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. This starts his 21-day window for reactivation though. If he’s not activated in 21 days, he’s shut down for the year.

However, that is not expected to be the case and Crowder should make it back in time.

The former Georgia Bulldog recently had his best game of his short pro-career before being placed on IR due to a hamstring injury. In Week 6 against the Washington Football Team, Crowder recorded 10 tackles and a fumble recovery. This fumble recovery by Crowder proved to be game-changing as he ended up returning it for the winning touchdown.

On the year, Crowder has 18 total tackles and nine solo tackles. The rookie linebacker will look to build on these totals if he is promoted to the active roster.

If and when promoted, the 255th pick will likely slide into a featured role as he started the previous two games before his hamstring injury.

Related