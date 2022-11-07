Giants designate Shane Lemieux for return from IR

The Giants may be getting some help on their offensive line in the near future.

Guard Shane Lemieux was designated for return from injured reserve on Monday. The move opens a 21-day window for Lemieux to practice with the team and he can be activated at any point in that period.

Lemieux went on injured reserve ahead of Week One after injuring his toe during training camp. Lemieux also missed the final 16 games of last season after hurting his knee in the season opener, so it has been quite a while since he’s played in a game.

The Giants placed left guard Ben Bredeson on injured reserve before the Giants lost to the Seahawks in Week Eight. Third-round pick Joshua Ezeudu started in that game and Lemieux could be an option when and if he’s activated.

