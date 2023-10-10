Giants designate Cole Beasley to return from practice squad IR

The Giants designated receiver Cole Beasley to return from the practice squad injured reserve list Tuesday.

The team plays the Bills — Beasley's former team — on Sunday.

The Giants placed Beasley on the injured reserve list Sept. 4 with an undisclosed injury.

Beasley spent his first seven seasons in Dallas before going to Buffalo. He also had a short stint with the Buccaneers.

In his career, Beasley has 556 catches for 5,744 yards and 34 touchdowns.

The Giants released cornerback Amani Oruwariye and wide receiver Cam Sims from the practice squad.