The Giants are getting some players back on the practice field this week.

The team announced that they have designated linebacker Azeez Ojulari, guard Ben Bredeson, and safety Tony Jefferson for return from injured reserve. All three players may now practice with the team for the next 21 days and they can be added to the active roster at any point in that window.

Ojulari has been out with a calf injury since Week Four. He also missed the first two games of the year with the injury and has three tackles and a sack in his two appearances this season.

Bredeson was starting at left guard before hurting his knee in Week Seven. The Giants have been banged up across the offensive line, so Bredeson’s return will be a welcome development for the 7-4 club.

Jefferson appeared in three games and went on injured reserve after hurting his foot in mid-October.

Giants designate Azeez Ojulari, Ben Bredeson, Tony Jefferson for return originally appeared on Pro Football Talk