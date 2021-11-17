The Giants should get their left tackle back soon.

New York announced on Wednesday that Andrew Thomas has been designated to return from injured reserve.

Thomas has been out since suffering foot/ankle injuries against the Rams in Week Six. He had previously missed Week Five with a foot injury.

Selected at No. 4 overall out of Georgia in 2020, Thomas has started 20 games for the Giants. Matt Peart has been filling in at left tackle with Thomas out.

The Giants play the Buccaneers on Monday night in Week 11.

Giants designate Andrew Thomas to return from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk