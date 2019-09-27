Giants depleted in middle of defense

The Giants knew they’d be without running back Saquon Barkley this week, but they’re also going to be thin up the middle of their defense too.

Via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.con, the Giants have ruled out linebackers Alec Ogletree (hamstring) and Tae Davis (concussion), along with Barkley for Sunday’s game against Washington.

Barring a roster move, that points to Ryan Connelly and David Mayo starting at inside linebacker.

Connelly’s a fifth-round rookie, and Mayo was signed the week before the opener after he was cut by the 49ers.

Barkley, of course, will be out with a high ankle sprain.