Giants defensive coordinator says Lamar Jackson can beat you with his arm, legs or mind

Wink Martindale is in his first season as the Giants defensive coordinator after four years with the Ravens, where he saw Lamar Jackson up close on the practice field every day. Now Martindale and the Giants are preparing to face Jackson on Sunday, and Martindale is warning his players about how many different ways Jackson can attack them.

Asked about people who doubt whether Jackson can succeed purely as a pocket passer, Martindale scoffed.

“Anybody that wants to say anything that he’s not, OK,” Martindale said, via the New York Post. “Because he’s unbelievable, and he’s playing at an MVP caliber right now like he was back in 2019. Not only can he beat you with his arm — he’s throwing the ball really well — but he can beat you with his legs, his mind and everything else.”

Jackson may be having the best season of his career, which is saying something for a former league MVP. He is on pace for a career-high 41 touchdown passes and a career-high 3,629 passing yards, not to mention a career-high 1,272 rushing yards. Martindale knows his defense is going to have its hands full on Sunday.

