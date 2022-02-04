Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham interviewing with Raiders for same position: reports

Giants Patrick Graham walks off field blue hoodie

Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will interview with the Raiders in Las Vegas for the same position, according to multiple reports.

The Giants granted permission to the Raiders to interview Graham after he was a finalist for the Minnesota Vikings head coaching job, but Minnesota chose Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell.

The Giants are able to decline permission for interviews that aren't promotions. But the Giants did, however, also grant permission for the Pittsburgh Steelers to interview Graham for DC while the Giants were still in the midst of their head coaching search, according to Mike Garafolo.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said he "selfishly" wants Graham to stay in New York, but they are still letting the 43-year-old explore his options.

SNY's NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano has reported that Graham prefers to stay in New York as Big Blue's defensive coordinator, rather than another team's.

Graham has been the Giants defensive coordinator since 2020, and despite a 4-13 campaign this past season, the defense was one of the rare spots for New York.