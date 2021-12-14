Giants go all defense in Todd McShay’s first mock draft

There are only four weeks remaining in the 2021 regular season and that means the 2022 NFL draft order is beginning to take shape. The contenders have largely been separated from the pretenders and for roughly half of the league, looking ahead has begun.

ESPN’s Todd McShay is looking ahead as well. And on Tuesday, he released his very first mock draft of the season.

Who are the New York Giants selecting? Let’s take a look.

Note: McShay used ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) to project the order of the picks.

With pick No. 5 overall, McShay has the Giants taking Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis.

The Giants have a pair of early picks and could go a bunch of different ways. But they are no better than 25th in sacks (25), pass rush win rate (32.0%) and pressure rate (25.9%), despite some flashes from rookie Azeez Ojulari (7.5 sacks). Karlaftis wins with power and has proven disruptive even though he often sees double-teams for Purdue — and like Leonard Williams, he is versatile enough to rush from inside when needed.

At No. 7 overall, McShay has Big Blue selecting Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean.

Cross could be a great option to shore up a brutal offensive line if he’s still available, and Alabama’s Jameson Williams would make sense. But I love Dean’s game, and he fits what the Giants covet — another three-down playmaking linebacker to line up with Blake Martinez, who will be returning from a torn ACL. Dean has sideline-to-sideline range and is an artist at slipping blocks, hunting down ball carriers and blowing up plays. Just look at this 13-game stat line for the season: 62 tackles, 5.0 sacks, 8 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and a touchdown.

In McShay’s scenario, Mississippi State offensive lineman Charles Cross goes to the Carolina Panthers at No. 6 overall. Meanwhile, the Giants pass on other linemen such as Tyler Linderbaum, Ikem Ekwonu and Trevor Penning — all of whom go later in the first round.

Although Karlaftis and Dean provide major upgrades defensively, those selections would leave the Giants in the same exact situation offensively. They need multiple offensive linemen and potentially a tight end, wide receiver and running back.

Improving the defense — and specifically the pass rush — should be a focal point this offseason, but not at the expense of the league’s worst offensive line. Again.

