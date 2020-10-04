Giants defeated by Rams: Here’s how Twitter reacted

Jeevan Kirkland

The New York Giants fell to 0-4, last in the NFC East, in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The performance was a major bounce-back (lost by 27 last week) as the Giants were within one score for most of the game. Big Blue even had multiple opportunities late to take the lead, including a two-minute drill to tie it. However, similar to the Bears game, New York came short losing 17-9 to the hand of a Daniel Jones game-ending interception.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.












Related

Giants vs. Rams Player of the Game: Graham Gano

Giants dropped by Rams, 17-9: Instant analysis

Golden Tate, Jalen Ramsey exchange punches following Week 4 game