Giants defeated by Eagles: Here’s how Twitter reacted

Jeevan Kirkland

The New York Giants fell to 1-6 last in the NFC East, falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in primetime.

The Giants blew a 21-10 lead with less than five minutes remaining, surrendering the lead in a classic New York fashion. The contest ended in a 22-21 defeat pulling the life out of all Giants fans on Thursday night.

Here’s how Twitter reacted.












